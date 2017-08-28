Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 9:15 pm

Louise Roe & Husband Mackenzie Hunkin Expecting Their First Child!

Louise Roe and her husband Mackenzie Hunkin are getting ready for a new addition!

The couple took to Instagram to share the news they are five months pregnant with their first child!

“SURPRISE!! We’re having a baby! @mackenziehunkin and I are so very excited to share this ​special news with you. Thank you SO much to all of you who have followed along on our journey from day one – your support means the world to us!” Lousie wrote.

Lousie shared even more details about the pregnancy including how she found out and how she’s been feeling in a super cute vlog.

Congratulations Louise and Mackenzie!

Check out the video below…
Photos: Getty
