Louise Roe & Husband Mackenzie Hunkin Expecting Their First Child!

Louise Roe and her husband Mackenzie Hunkin are getting ready for a new addition!

The couple took to Instagram to share the news they are five months pregnant with their first child!

“SURPRISE!! We’re having a baby! @mackenziehunkin and I are so very excited to share this ​special news with you. Thank you SO much to all of you who have followed along on our journey from day one – your support means the world to us!” Lousie wrote.

Lousie shared even more details about the pregnancy including how she found out and how she’s been feeling in a super cute vlog.

Congratulations Louise and Mackenzie!

Check out the video below…