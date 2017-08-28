Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 3:21 pm

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' Officially Ties With Mariah Carey for Longest No. 1 Run

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' Officially Ties With Mariah Carey for Longest No. 1 Run

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber are officially tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men!

After 16 consecutive weeks, “Despacito” is now officially tied with Mariah and Boyz II Men‘s “One Sweet Day” for longest No. 1 run in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, Billboard reports.

Mariah originally set the record between 1995 and 1996, holding the record for over two decades.

Along with the Hot 100 record, the “Despacito” video (sans Justin) recently became the most-watched music video of all time on YouTube. As of now, the clip has over 3.4 billion views.

The question remains: will “Despacito” beat Mariah‘s record next week?
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Sergi Alexander; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Boyz II Men, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr