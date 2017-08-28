Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' Officially Ties With Mariah Carey for Longest No. 1 Run

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber are officially tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men!

After 16 consecutive weeks, “Despacito” is now officially tied with Mariah and Boyz II Men‘s “One Sweet Day” for longest No. 1 run in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, Billboard reports.

Mariah originally set the record between 1995 and 1996, holding the record for over two decades.

Along with the Hot 100 record, the “Despacito” video (sans Justin) recently became the most-watched music video of all time on YouTube. As of now, the clip has over 3.4 billion views.

The question remains: will “Despacito” beat Mariah‘s record next week?