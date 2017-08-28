Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Joins Her Onstage For Duet - Watch Now!
Mariah Carey had the cutest duet partner ever!
The 47-year-old entertainer was joined on stage by her six-year-old daughter Monroe during a recent stop of the All The Hits tour!
Mariah and Monroe sang part of her very fitting, 1996 hit “Always Be My Baby.”
“#AlwaysBeMyBaby 😍😍#RoeRoe💝💝,” Mariah captioned the video, which was taken by a fan.
This isn’t the first time that Monroe or her twin Moroccan have joined Mariah on stage though!
They both joined her on stage during a show in Los Angeles in July right after learning the chorus to the same song.
