Mark Zuckerberg Announces Birth of His Daughter August!

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he and wife Priscilla Chan have welcomed another child into the world!

The Facebook co-founder and CEO is now the father of a baby girl named August and he shared a photo of him, Priscilla, and their daughter Max with the newborn.

“Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn’t grow up too fast,” Mark announced on his Facebook page.

“Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation,” Mark and Priscilla wrote in the letter to their child. “August, we love you so much and we’re so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us.”

Read the full letter in the embed below!