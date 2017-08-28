Maroon 5 Announces New Song 'What Lovers Do' Drops Wednesday!

Maroon 5 has new music on the way!

The group took to Twitter on Sunday night (August 27) to announced that their new single “What Lovers Do” featuring SZA will be dropping this week.

After announcing the song, the band tweeted out some things that lovers do, possibly alluding to the lyrics.

“Sharing is what lovers do,” “eating candy is what lovers do,” and “moments and memories is what lovers do” the band wrote in the tweets.

The song will debut on Wednesday (August 30), so stay tuned to hear the new music!