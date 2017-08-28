Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 4:05 pm

Nina Dobrev Wears Crochet Bra Top for 'Ocean Drive' Cover

Nina Dobrev Wears Crochet Bra Top for 'Ocean Drive' Cover

Nina Dobrev is looking fierce in her new photo shoot for Ocean Drive‘s September 2017 issue.

Here is what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On unrealistic beauty standards: “Young girls see this image and think that’s what they should be and that’s how they should wake up. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to be a part of that issue [People's Most Beautiful] and especially proud to represent the section [with no makeup on]. I don’t wear makeup on a daily basis. I try to reflect that on my social media too.”

On putting our perceived imperfections into perspective: “I get pimples and zits all the time and I deal with them just like anybody else, with zit cream. Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it. And that’s just life, it’s unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time but that’s completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days. It’s especially important now to show young girls that and to make them aware that they are perfect exactly the way they are.”

On the United States’ current political climate: “I keep expecting to wake up and find out that it’s not real. It’s a very unstable political climate at the moment and it scares me to see the negative repercussions that will come as a result of all of the work that’s been done–especially with the environment, the way it is in its fragile state, seeing the direction that it’s going in, and the decisions that are being made in the White House. The decisions that the administration makes at the moment affect the world, not just this country.”

For more from Nina, visit OceanDrive.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 01
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 02
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 03
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 04
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 05
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 06
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 07
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 08
nina dobrev ocean drive magazine 09

Photos: Diego Uchitel
Posted to: Magazine, Nina Dobrev

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr