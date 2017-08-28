Nina Dobrev Wears Crochet Bra Top for 'Ocean Drive' Cover

Nina Dobrev is looking fierce in her new photo shoot for Ocean Drive‘s September 2017 issue.

Here is what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On unrealistic beauty standards: “Young girls see this image and think that’s what they should be and that’s how they should wake up. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to be a part of that issue [People's Most Beautiful] and especially proud to represent the section [with no makeup on]. I don’t wear makeup on a daily basis. I try to reflect that on my social media too.”

On putting our perceived imperfections into perspective: “I get pimples and zits all the time and I deal with them just like anybody else, with zit cream. Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it. And that’s just life, it’s unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time but that’s completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days. It’s especially important now to show young girls that and to make them aware that they are perfect exactly the way they are.”

On the United States’ current political climate: “I keep expecting to wake up and find out that it’s not real. It’s a very unstable political climate at the moment and it scares me to see the negative repercussions that will come as a result of all of the work that’s been done–especially with the environment, the way it is in its fragile state, seeing the direction that it’s going in, and the decisions that are being made in the White House. The decisions that the administration makes at the moment affect the world, not just this country.”

