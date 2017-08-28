Normani Kordei's Split at VMAs 2017 Deserves a Standing Ovation! (Video)

Yep, she did that. Normani Kordei might have had the best moment of the night when she jumped into a split for Fifth Harmony‘s performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 21-year-old entertainer competed on Dancing With the Stars earlier this year and she clearly has amazing moves now!

Normani and her 5H bandmates performed a medley of their songs “Angel” and “Down” off their new self-titled album.

When Normani jumped into her split, nobody loved it more than Bebe Rexha, who let out a scream in the audience. She even gave props to Normani while presenting later in the night.

