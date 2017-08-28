Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 1:04 am

Normani Kordei's Split at VMAs 2017 Deserves a Standing Ovation! (Video)

Normani Kordei's Split at VMAs 2017 Deserves a Standing Ovation! (Video)

Yep, she did that. Normani Kordei might have had the best moment of the night when she jumped into a split for Fifth Harmony‘s performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 21-year-old entertainer competed on Dancing With the Stars earlier this year and she clearly has amazing moves now!

Normani and her 5H bandmates performed a medley of their songs “Angel” and “Down” off their new self-titled album.

When Normani jumped into her split, nobody loved it more than Bebe Rexha, who let out a scream in the audience. She even gave props to Normani while presenting later in the night.

Watch the GIF below and check out the FULL VIDEO of the performance too!

15+ pictures inside of Normani Kordei at the VMAs…

Just Jared on Facebook
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 01
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 02
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 03
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 04
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 05
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 06
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 07
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 08
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 09
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 10
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 11
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 12
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 13
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 14
normani kordei mtv vmas 2017 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Fifth Harmony, MTV VMAs, Normani Kordei

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr