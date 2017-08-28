North West Is Interviewed By Famous Celebrity Kids, Reveals Her Favorite Song, Disney Princess & More!

North West was interviewed by some famous celebrity children for her new Interview magazine shoot with her mom Kim Kardashian, and it’s very cute!

Among the famous faces who asked North, 4, a question were Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber), Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline (sons of Britney Spears and her ex Kevin Federline), Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, and her cousin, Penelope Disick!

Some highlights from the interview include North naming her dad Kanye West‘s song as her favorite song by saying, “My daddy’s song ‘Amazing.’ So amazing!”

Millie asked North about her favorite Disney Princess, to which she responded, “Jasmine, because I love her.”

Finally, the transcript of North and Penelope‘s conversation is just too cute! See it below.

Penelope: Should we build tree houses and be neighbors?

North: Yeah.

Penelope: Can I sleep over at your house for four days and bring my puppy?

North: Oh yeah!

Penelope: Can we have a baking party?

North: We can make rainbow princess cake!

For more from North‘s interview, visit InterviewMagazine.com.