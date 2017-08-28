Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 12:30 pm

North West Is Interviewed By Famous Celebrity Kids, Reveals Her Favorite Song, Disney Princess & More!

North West Is Interviewed By Famous Celebrity Kids, Reveals Her Favorite Song, Disney Princess & More!

North West was interviewed by some famous celebrity children for her new Interview magazine shoot with her mom Kim Kardashian, and it’s very cute!

Among the famous faces who asked North, 4, a question were Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber), Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline (sons of Britney Spears and her ex Kevin Federline), Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown, and her cousin, Penelope Disick!

Some highlights from the interview include North naming her dad Kanye West‘s song as her favorite song by saying, “My daddy’s song ‘Amazing.’ So amazing!”

Millie asked North about her favorite Disney Princess, to which she responded, “Jasmine, because I love her.”

Finally, the transcript of North and Penelope‘s conversation is just too cute! See it below.

Penelope: Should we build tree houses and be neighbors?
North: Yeah.
Penelope: Can I sleep over at your house for four days and bring my puppy?
North: Oh yeah!
Penelope: Can we have a baking party?
North: We can make rainbow princess cake!

For more from North‘s interview, visit InterviewMagazine.com.
Photos: Getty
  • Koos

    so this is why ordinary american kids dont exhist…………….

  • TaraTeller

    so sick of these trash women and their kids. who are these people so infatuated with this disgusting family? go the fuck away already.

  • Ilisei Alexandru

    Get that anger checked out sometimes,cant be healthy.

  • TaraTeller

    shut up. you should make your profile private because your comments are pathetic.

  • Juliana monday

    I really love this kid http://www.fabjulia.com