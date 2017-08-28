Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 7:05 pm

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Brandon Jones has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for misdemeanor assault with a firearm in his gun case.

The 29-year-old actor pled no contest during his court date on Monday (August 28) and he received a lot less jail time than he could have gotten. Brandon was facing five and a half years in prison, according to TMZ.

Brandon allegedly pointed a handgun at someone during an argument and his legal team argued that the gun he possessed was fully legal and registered and he felt he was under threat during a dispute with neighbors.

In addition to jail time, Brandon was sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days of community labor, and 26 anger management classes.

Brandon is best known for his roles as Andrew Campbell on Pretty Little Liars and Liam Olmstead on The Fosters. He also stripped down during a memorable 2 Broke Girls guest appearance.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brandon Jones

