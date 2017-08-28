Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 9:56 pm

Rafael Nadal Explains Why He Wears Shorter Tennis Shorts

Back when Rafael Nadal was new on the tennis scene, he was known for wearing long shorts during his matches, but his shorts have been getting shorter over the years!

The 31-year-old tennis player now shows off his legs often with short shorts on the tennis court.

“They were very comfortable, but not for my age. When I was 18, 19, 20, they were OK,” Rafael told InStyle of his capri-style shorts.

“I decided to change up the style in 2009. You never know what can happen in the future, but playing again with those long pants is not going to happen. I’m too old for that,” he added.

See more photos of Rafael wearing shorts in the gallery…
