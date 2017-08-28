Rita Ora Had the 'Best Party' at Victorious Fest

Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 8:00 am

Rita Ora hits the stage for a performance at the 2017 Victorious Festival on Saturday night (August 26) in Portsmouth, England.

“I came home ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we had the best party in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @VictoriousFest,” the 26-year-old singer tweeted the next day.

“My fans I’ve seen you since the start it never ever goes Un-noticed!! Thank you,” she added.

Rita is back in the UK after wrapping up the first season of ABC’s reality competition series Boy Band, which had its finale last week.

20+ pictures inside of Rita Ora performing at the festival…

