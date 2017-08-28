Rod Stewart & DNCE Party Together in 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?' Performance at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Sir Rod Stewart teams up with the “Cake By The Ocean” crew DNCE for a high-energy rendition of his classic “Do You Think I’m Sexy?” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The Joe Jonas-fronted group turned the Las Vegas rooftop performance into a full-on funky disco party.

Joe rocked a mustache alongside the band on the red carpet earlier in the night.

Rod just re-released his 1978 hit with DNCE to celebrate his signing with Republic Records.

Watch their performance below!