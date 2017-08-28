Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 12:43 am

Rod Stewart & DNCE Party Together in 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?' Performance at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Rod Stewart & DNCE Party Together in 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?' Performance at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Sir Rod Stewart teams up with the “Cake By The Ocean” crew DNCE for a high-energy rendition of his classic “Do You Think I’m Sexy?” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The Joe Jonashttp://www.justjared.com/tags/joe-jonas” title=”Joe Jonas”>Joe Jonas-fronted group turned the Las Vegas rooftop performance into a full-on funky disco party.

Joe rocked a mustache alongside the band on the red carpet earlier in the night.

Rod just re-released his 1978 hit with DNCE to celebrate his signing with Republic Records.

Watch their performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: MTV
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Cole Whittle, DNCE, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, MTV VMAs, Rod Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr