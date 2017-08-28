Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

Mon, 28 August 2017

Shania Twain Celebrates Her Birthday at US Open Ceremony!

Shania Twain Celebrates Her Birthday at US Open Ceremony!

Shania Twain helped kick off the US Open with a bang!

The Grammy award winning singer took to the stage during the annual tennis tournament on Monday night (August 28) USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

That same day, Shania was also celebrating her birthday!

She took to her Twitter to express her excitement about her performance.

“It’s @usopen day, I can’t wait to perform. What a way to spend my birthday!” Shania wrote.

She also included a photo posing in front of the tennis court where she was going to perform.

Check it out below…
