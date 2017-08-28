Stella Maxwell Gets Her Angel Wings, Meets Up with Girlfriend Kristen Stewart in NYC

Stella Maxwell leaves the Victoria’s Secret offices holding her wings on Monday afternoon (August 28) in New York City.

The 27-year-old model, who is one of the brand’s angels, was there for a fitting for the upcoming fashion show taking place in China later this year.

Stella met up with her girlfriend Kristen Stewart later in the day.

Kristen and Stella were some of the celebs who were recently hacked and included in a private photo leak. The ladies have lawyered up to get the photos removed from the internet.