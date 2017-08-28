Taylor Swift Has Hidden 13s All Over the 'LWYMMD' Video!

If you are a Taylor Swift fan, then you certainly know that her favorite number is 13!

The 27-year-old singer has been known to write the number 13 on her body before hitting the stage for performances.

Eagle-eyed fans even noticed how when Taylor promotes her friends music on social media, she will pause the song at 13 seconds into the track for her screencap.

Well, Taylor made sure to include some hidden 13s throughout the new “Look What You Made Me Do” video and you likely didn’t catch some of them!

