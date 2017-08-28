Taylor Swift Shatters YouTube Record with 'LWYMMD' Video!

Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and the latest record is very impressive!

The 27-year-old singer previously earned the record for most views of a lyric video in 24 hours and now she has the most views of a music video in 24 hours as well.

HIDDEN MEANINGS & MOMENTS: You probably missed these 20 things in Taylor‘s video!

The previous record holder for a music video was Adele‘s “Hello,” which was viewed 27 million in its first day.

At the time this post was published, the video was already nearing 30 million views on YouTube and there are still several hours left to go for the first 24-hour period.

Congrats to Taylor on this accomplishment!