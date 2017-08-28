Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 3:43 pm

Taylor Swift Shatters YouTube Record with 'LWYMMD' Video!

Taylor Swift Shatters YouTube Record with 'LWYMMD' Video!

Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and the latest record is very impressive!

The 27-year-old singer previously earned the record for most views of a lyric video in 24 hours and now she has the most views of a music video in 24 hours as well.

HIDDEN MEANINGS & MOMENTS: You probably missed these 20 things in Taylor‘s video!

The previous record holder for a music video was Adele‘s “Hello,” which was viewed 27 million in its first day.

At the time this post was published, the video was already nearing 30 million views on YouTube and there are still several hours left to go for the first 24-hour period.

Congrats to Taylor on this accomplishment!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Taylor Swift/Joseph Kahn
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr