MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 12:36 am

Taylor Swift's Squad Gets a Subtle Shout-Out in 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Here’s something you might not have caught while watching Taylor Swift‘s music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” the first time!

The 27-year-old singer’s famous squad gets a subtle shout-out in the video.

WATCH NOW: View the full “Look What You Made Me Do” video!

At the end of the clip when Taylor is standing with clones of her former self, one of the clones has a surprised face and is wearing a t-shirt featuring the first names of many squad members.

Among the friends Taylor included on the shirt are Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the Haim sisters, Lily Aldridge, Todrick Hall (who dances in the video), Abigail Anderson, and Claire Kislinger. The name Patrick is also on there, but we’re not sure who this refers to!
