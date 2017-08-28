Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 5:19 pm

Trump Admits He Pardoned Sheriff Joe Amid Hurricane Harvey Because of Higher TV Ratings

Trump Admits He Pardoned Sheriff Joe Amid Hurricane Harvey Because of Higher TV Ratings

President Donald Trump just admitted that he took advantage of higher television ratings due to Hurricane Harvey to publicize his pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The President of the United States defended his decision to pardon the controversial lawman during a press conference on Monday (August 28).

“A lot of people think it was the right thing to do,” Trump said when asked about the pardon. “In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know, the hurricane was just starting. And I put it out that I pardoned, as we call, Sheriff Joe.”

“I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly,” Trump added. Watch the video below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr