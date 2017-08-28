Trump Admits He Pardoned Sheriff Joe Amid Hurricane Harvey Because of Higher TV Ratings

President Donald Trump just admitted that he took advantage of higher television ratings due to Hurricane Harvey to publicize his pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The President of the United States defended his decision to pardon the controversial lawman during a press conference on Monday (August 28).

“A lot of people think it was the right thing to do,” Trump said when asked about the pardon. “In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know, the hurricane was just starting. And I put it out that I pardoned, as we call, Sheriff Joe.”

“I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly,” Trump added. Watch the video below.