Mon, 28 August 2017 at 10:26 pm

Vanessa Grimaldi Breaks Silence on Nick Viall Split: 'It's Okay to Feel Broken'

Vanessa Grimaldi Breaks Silence on Nick Viall Split: 'It's Okay to Feel Broken'

Vanessa Grimaldi is speaking out for the first time since announcing her split with fiance Nick Viall.

The couple, who met on the last season of The Bachelor, announced they were ending their engagement after dating for five months.

Vanessa took to her Instagram to share a message about her feelings after the split.

“It’s okay to feel broken. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay,” Vanessa wrote, adding a photo sitting with a friend.

Check out Vanessa‘s post below…
