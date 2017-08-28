Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Told Anderson Cooper Their Friendship is Over

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 10:00 am

VMAs 2017: Kesha Had to Sit on the Floor Because Her Seats Got 'Lost'

Kesha was forced to pop a squat on the floor during the 2017 MTV VMAs because her seat was “lost”!

The 30-year-old entertainer posted a photo of her having to sit on the floor with the caption, “the vmas lost our seats so …..,” with some emoji champagne bottles and the painting nails emoji.

Kesha took the stage during the show to send a powerful message about suicide.

“It takes great courage to show the vulnerable side of being human. And we all have that vulnerable side. Whatever you are going through, however dark it may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone. We all have struggles. And as long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness,” she said.

FYI: Kesha is wearing Monsoori.
Photos: Getty, Twitter
