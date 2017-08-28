Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 12:45 pm

'Will & Grace' Reboot Bringing Back Minnie Driver for Guest Role (Report)

Minnie Driver will reportedly be back for the Will & Grace reboot on NBC this fall, TV Line!

On the show, Minnie played Lorraine, a woman who had slept with Karen’s husband Stanley. Well, Karen (Megan Mullally) ended up then marrying Lorraine’s father, played by John Clease, becoming her step mom.

Minnie will appear in one episode, which begins production this week.

Will & Grace is set to premiere the new season on Thursday (September 28) on NBC. Be sure to tune in to see what happens.
