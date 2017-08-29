13-Year-Old Angelina Green Sings Sara Bareilles' 'Gravity' on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Angelina Green wowed the audience with her beautiful rendition of the Sara Bareilles classic “Gravity” during the quarterfinals round of America’s Got Talent.

The 13-year-old singer got the golden buzzer from Heidi Klum during her first appearance on the show a couple months ago.

“I stand 100 percent behind you and you made me so very proud,” Heidi said after the latest performance. “The tone, the texture of your voice is so special, so beautiful… You should be very proud of what you’ve just done.”

Seven acts from this final round of the quarterfinals will move on to the semi-finals during the results show on Wednesday night.



Angelina Green: 13-Year-Old Sings Stunning “Gravity” Cover