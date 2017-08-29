Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:00 am

Adam Sandler & Chris Rock Pull Off the Dad Look for New Netflix Movie

Adam Sandler & Chris Rock Pull Off the Dad Look for New Netflix Movie

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock are seen in costume while filming a scene for their movie The Week Of on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

The guys are starring in the movie together for Netflix.

The movie is about the “week of preparation for a wedding in which Sandler’s character’s daughter marries Rock’s character’s son,” according to Deadline.

This is the fourth and final film in Adam‘s first deal with Netflix. He signed another deal with the streaming service earlier this year for another four films.

The Week Of will debut in 2018!
Just Jared on Facebook
adam sandler chris rock pull off the dad look for new netflix movie 01
adam sandler chris rock pull off the dad look for new netflix movie 02
adam sandler chris rock pull off the dad look for new netflix movie 03
adam sandler chris rock pull off the dad look for new netflix movie 04
adam sandler chris rock pull off the dad look for new netflix movie 05
adam sandler chris rock pull off the dad look for new netflix movie 06
adam sandler chris rock pull off the dad look for new netflix movie 07

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr