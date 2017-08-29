Adam Sandler & Chris Rock Pull Off the Dad Look for New Netflix Movie

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock are seen in costume while filming a scene for their movie The Week Of on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

The guys are starring in the movie together for Netflix.

The movie is about the “week of preparation for a wedding in which Sandler’s character’s daughter marries Rock’s character’s son,” according to Deadline.

This is the fourth and final film in Adam‘s first deal with Netflix. He signed another deal with the streaming service earlier this year for another four films.

The Week Of will debut in 2018!