Andy Cohen Gives Us a Look Inside His Amazing NYC Duplex

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 12:29 pm

Andy Cohen is giving the world a peek into his amazing Greenwich Village, New York City duplex in this new issue of Elle Decor, on newsstands September 5.

Here’s what the 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live! host had to share with the mag:

On making his home bigger by securing the apartment on top of his: “I began doing that creepy New York thing of asking, ‘How’s my neighbor?’ Then the guy passed away, and my doorman and super were looking at me like I’d killed him.”

On his dog Wacha: “I have more paintings of Wacha than you would believe. When you’re a talk-show host with a dog…people send you things.”

On cooking: “I barely cook, to be honest.”

For more from Andy, visit ElleDecor.com.
Credit: Douglas Friedman/Elle Decor
