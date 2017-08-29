Ariel Winter Lounges in a Bikini With Levi Meaden in Tahoe

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden have been soaking up the sun in Lake Tahoe, Calif.!

The 19-year-old Modern Family star donned a colorful bikini while hanging by the pool with the 29-year-old Pacific Rim: Uprising actor over the weekend.

On Monday (August 28), the two hit the gym together in Studio City.

“Relaxing in poolside in Lake Tahoe with my babe,” Levi captioned the Instagram photo below.

Ariel also checked out an escape room challenge with her Modern Family co-stars and took a ride on a boat and an inflatable swan! Check out all of the pics below.

Ariel and Levi celebrated their nine-month anniversary this month and recently got matching half-heart tattoos.

A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

We've escaped 3 out of the 4 rooms so far…one more to go!!! @trappedintahoe 😍😍I'm obsessed with escape rooms. It's a PROBLEM. A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:32am PDT