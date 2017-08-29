Azealia Banks Announces Fall North American Tour!
Azealia Banks is officially hitting the road this fall.
The 26-year-old “212″ rapper will be hitting 18 stops in North America beginning on October 3 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will be traveling to cities including Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix and Las Vegas throughout the month of October.
For tickets, head to her official website.
Azealia released her Slay-Z mixtape last March. Her debut full-length album, Broke with Expensive Taste, was released in 2014 and reached Top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Click inside to check out all the dates for Azealia‘s North American tour…CLICK HERE
Oct. 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
Oct. 4 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Oct. 5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Oct. 8 – Toronto, Ontario – The Opera House
Oct. 10 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live
Oct. 11 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
Oct. 12 – Wilmington, NC – The Muse
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Oct. 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks Live
Oct. 17 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
Oct. 18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Oct. 20 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
Oct. 21 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room
Oct. 23 – El Paso, TX – Tricky Falls
Oct. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Oct. 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 26 – Reno, NV – Cargo
Oct. 28 – San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine