Azealia Banks Announces Fall North American Tour!

Azealia Banks is officially hitting the road this fall.

The 26-year-old “212″ rapper will be hitting 18 stops in North America beginning on October 3 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will be traveling to cities including Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix and Las Vegas throughout the month of October.

For tickets, head to her official website.

Azealia released her Slay-Z mixtape last March. Her debut full-length album, Broke with Expensive Taste, was released in 2014 and reached Top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Click inside to check out all the dates for Azealia‘s North American tour…CLICK HERE

Oct. 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

Oct. 4 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Oct. 5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Oct. 8 – Toronto, Ontario – The Opera House

Oct. 10 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

Oct. 11 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Oct. 12 – Wilmington, NC – The Muse

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Oct. 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks Live

Oct. 17 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

Oct. 18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Oct. 20 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

Oct. 21 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

Oct. 23 – El Paso, TX – Tricky Falls

Oct. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Oct. 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 26 – Reno, NV – Cargo

Oct. 28 – San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine