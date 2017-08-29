Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Head to Work Together!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were spotted heading to set together this afternoon!

The 45-year-old actor and 37-year-old Saturday Night Live producer were seen while arriving to a photo shoot on Tuesday (August 29) in Hollywood.

The photo shoot was reportedly for a project for Ben‘s production company and Lindsay was just visiting.

The couple were dressed in a similar color scheme, with Ben rocking a red leather jacket and Lindsay donning a red plaid dress!

Ben and Linsday are back on the west coast this week, after spending time in NYC.

They were spotted getting breakfast together over the weekend and then kicking the week off together on yesterday.