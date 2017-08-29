Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 10:03 am

Beyonce Announces Plan to Help Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Beyonce Announces Plan to Help Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Beyonce, who was raised in Houston, Texas, has announced that she plans to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in her hometown.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the 35-year-old entertainer told The Houston Chronicle. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

This is the second time Bey has spoken out about the tragedy in Texas, posting on Instagram, “Texas you are in my prayers.”

Our continued thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
