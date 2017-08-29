Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 10:14 pm

Blac Chyna & Boyfriend Mechie Step Out Together in LA

Blac Chyna & Boyfriend Mechie Step Out Together in LA

Blac Chyna sure seems to enjoy spending all her time with Mechie.

The 29-year-old reality star was photographed wearing tight skinny jeans and a knotted tank alongside her 24-year-old boyfriend on Tuesday (August 29) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

One day prior (August 28), the two were spotted at Calabasas Luxury Motorcar dealership together, where Scott Disick acquires his luxury cars.

Chyna posted a glam series of selfies on her Instagram earlier in the week.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Just Jared on Facebook
a blac chyna mechie out 02
blac chyna mechie out 03
blac chyna mechie out 04
blac chyna mechie out 05
d blac chyna mechie out 01
e blac chyna mechie out 06

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Blac Chyna, Mechie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr