Blac Chyna & Boyfriend Mechie Step Out Together in LA

Blac Chyna sure seems to enjoy spending all her time with Mechie.

The 29-year-old reality star was photographed wearing tight skinny jeans and a knotted tank alongside her 24-year-old boyfriend on Tuesday (August 29) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

One day prior (August 28), the two were spotted at Calabasas Luxury Motorcar dealership together, where Scott Disick acquires his luxury cars.

Chyna posted a glam series of selfies on her Instagram earlier in the week.