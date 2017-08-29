Top Stories
Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 12:07 pm

Blac Chyna & Mechie Do Some Shopping Together at Calabasas Car Dealership!

Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Mechie are still going strong!

The 29-year-old reality star and her beau Mechie were spotted stopping by a car dealership as they spent some time together looking at cars on Monday (August 28) in Calabasas, Calif.

Blac and Mechie stopped by the Calabasas Luxury Motorcar dealership, which is the same place Scott Disick gets all his luxury cars from. Blac was rocking a “Dolls” beanie and a black t-shirt with the cast of Clueless on it.

Over the weekend, Blac looked cool in an floral, Adidas tracksuit as she pampered herself at the Tip-Top Nail Spa.


When @fashionnova got you slaying from head to toe 🔥

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
