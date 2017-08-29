Blac Chyna & Mechie Do Some Shopping Together at Calabasas Car Dealership!

Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Mechie are still going strong!

The 29-year-old reality star and her beau Mechie were spotted stopping by a car dealership as they spent some time together looking at cars on Monday (August 28) in Calabasas, Calif.

Blac and Mechie stopped by the Calabasas Luxury Motorcar dealership, which is the same place Scott Disick gets all his luxury cars from. Blac was rocking a “Dolls” beanie and a black t-shirt with the cast of Clueless on it.

Over the weekend, Blac looked cool in an floral, Adidas tracksuit as she pampered herself at the Tip-Top Nail Spa.