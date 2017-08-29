Chase Goehring Debuts Original Song 'Illusion' During 'AGT' Quarterfinals! (Video)

Chase Goehring is back with another great original song on America’s Got Talent!

The young singer-songwriter performed his song “Illusion,” which he said is about his first love leaving him for his best friend. He said that this was the first time he experienced heartbreak.

“It takes something deep inside you to express yourself the way you have through music. Your words, your lyrics are on point… You’re just brilliant,” Mel B said while judging the performance.

Chase received the golden buzzer from guest judge DJ Khaled during the judges cuts round.



