Coldplay Dedicate New Song 'Houston' to Hurricane Harvey Victims After Postponing Concert - Watch Here!

Coldplay have debuted a brand new song called “Houston” during their Monday evening (August 28) concert at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Frontman Chris Martin and his bandmates had to postpone their tour stop in Houston last week due to the approaching Hurricane Harvey, but they took time to write a tribute song dedicated to the people of Houston.

“This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” Chris expressed ahead of the performance. “So, if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a once off and it’s called ‘Houston.’ We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

Watch the touching tribute below…



Coldplay – Houston #1 (Live in Miami)