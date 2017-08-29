Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 10:36 pm

Colin Cloud's Ability to Read Minds on 'AGT' Will Blow Your Mind!

Colin Cloud's Ability to Read Minds on 'AGT' Will Blow Your Mind!

Either Colin Cloud really has the ability to read minds, or he staged a pretty elaborate performance on America’s Got Talent!

The mind reader solved the murder of judge Simon Cowell before it ever happened during his quarterfinals performance.

Colin was able to predict what a random member of the audience chose as the reason for why she would want to kill Simon. He also picked some other audience members and read their minds.

While the judges said that the delivery this time around wasn’t the best, they couldn’t deny Colin‘s incredible abilities!


Colin Cloud: Mind Reader Convinces Mel B To Stab Simon Cowell
