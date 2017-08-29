Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:12 pm

Dakota Johnson Enjoys a Low-Key Lunch with Friends

Dakota Johnson Enjoys a Low-Key Lunch with Friends

Dakota Johnson sits at an outdoor table for a relaxing lunch for friends at Erewhon Market on Tuesday afternoon (August 29) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress was seen sipping from a large bottle of Essentia water during the meal.

Dakota has been having a low-key summer after filming her movie The Peanut Butter Falcon. Her movie Suspiria has been slated to be released in 2017 and while it doesn’t yet have an official release date, we hope we’ll get the chance to see it soon!
Photos: BackGrid USA
