Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 9:02 pm

DaNell Daymon's Choir Wows with 'Grease' Song on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

DaNell Daymon's Choir Wows with 'Grease' Song on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

DaNell Daymon and the Greater Works is back on America’s Got Talent with another electrifying performance!

The choir did an energetic performance of the iconic Grease song “You’re the One That I Want” and the judges gave them a standing ovation.

WATCH MORE AGT: See some of the show’s latest performances

This is the third of three quarterfinals episodes and seven more contestants will advance to the semi-finals on tomorrow night’s results show.

Watch the performance below!


DaNell Daymon & Greater Works: Choir Amazes With Iconic Tune
Just Jared on Facebook
danell daymon choir grease agt 01
danell daymon choir grease agt 02
danell daymon choir grease agt 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, DaNell Daymon & The Greater Works

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr
  • rosaryblue

    They were outstanding.