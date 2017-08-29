DaNell Daymon's Choir Wows with 'Grease' Song on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

DaNell Daymon and the Greater Works is back on America’s Got Talent with another electrifying performance!

The choir did an energetic performance of the iconic Grease song “You’re the One That I Want” and the judges gave them a standing ovation.

This is the third of three quarterfinals episodes and seven more contestants will advance to the semi-finals on tomorrow night’s results show.

Watch the performance below!



