Disney Pledges One Million Dollars to Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, just announced that the company will be donating one million dollars to the American Red Cross to aid in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

In addition, local ABC-owned TV affiliate KTRK in Houston has also pledged to help in the efforts. On Thursday (August 31), the Disney and ABC Television Group will host a Day of Giving to donate to the American Red Cross.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the devastating path of this historic storm,” Robert said. “It’s hard to fully appreciate the impact, in part because it isn’t over yet. But we know thousands of people have lost everything and now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together, and we’re using our unique resources and reach to help those in need.”

Disney will also be matching donations for their employees to the Red Cross or other qualified charities going towards to relief efforts.