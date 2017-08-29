Dominic Cooper Suits Up for UK Premiere of 'Stratton' - Watch Trailer!

Dominic Cooper is dapper in a suit as he happily hits the red carpet at the UK premiere of his latest film Stratton held at the Vue West End on Tuesday (August 29) in London, England.

The 39-year-old actor was joined at the event by director of the flick Simon West.

Stratton is based on the novel series of same name by Duncan Falconer. It follows a British special boat service operator (Dominic) who tracks down an international terrorist cell.

The rest of the cast includes Tyler Hoechlin, Tom Felton, Gemma Chan, and Austin Stowell – Watch the official trailer below!



‘Stratton’ Official Trailer