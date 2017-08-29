Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in White Crop Top En Route to Fight Night Party

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads while arriving at a party over the weekend!

The 26-year-old model was spotted getting out of her Lyft as she headed to a viewing party for the Big Fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on Saturday (August 26) in Los Angeles.

She wore a white spaghetti strap crop top with a twist front, distressed boyfriend jeans, and bedazzled black sandals, completing her look with a stylish black clutch.

“Fight night 🥊thanks for the free rides @lyft #teamlyft,” Emily shared on Instagram.

In case you missed it, Floyd ended up winning the fight after knocking Conor out after 10 rounds. See which celebs showed up for the event.