Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 3:37 am

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in White Crop Top En Route to Fight Night Party

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in White Crop Top En Route to Fight Night Party

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads while arriving at a party over the weekend!

The 26-year-old model was spotted getting out of her Lyft as she headed to a viewing party for the Big Fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on Saturday (August 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

She wore a white spaghetti strap crop top with a twist front, distressed boyfriend jeans, and bedazzled black sandals, completing her look with a stylish black clutch.

“Fight night 🥊thanks for the free rides @lyft #teamlyft,” Emily shared on Instagram.

In case you missed it, Floyd ended up winning the fight after knocking Conor out after 10 rounds. See which celebs showed up for the event.
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski stuns in white crop top en route to fight night party 01
emily ratajkowski stuns in white crop top en route to fight night party 02
emily ratajkowski stuns in white crop top en route to fight night party 03
emily ratajkowski stuns in white crop top en route to fight night party 04
emily ratajkowski stuns in white crop top en route to fight night party 05

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr