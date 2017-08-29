Fifth Harmony On Their Shady VMAs Performance Moment: 'We're Stronger & Better Than We've Ever Been'

Fifth Harmony had fans everywhere talking when they threw a silhouette of a fifth member off the stage during their epic 2017 MTV VMAs performance of “Angel” and “Down” – and now, they’re clearing the air.

While making an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (August 29), the ladies – Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane – made it clear that the moment was more about them than it was about former member Camila Cabello.

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony,” Ally expressed. “And we’re stronger and better than we’ve ever been.”

5H also performed their new single single “He Like That” off their newly released self-titled album Fifth Harmony, which is available everywhere now.

Also pictured: Fifth Harmony attending the UGG x Jeremy Scott Collaboration Launch Party held at The h.wood Group’s ‘Poppy’ on Sunday (August 27) in West Hollywood.



