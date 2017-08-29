Top Stories
Tue, 29 August 2017 at 9:18 am

George Clooney Talks About Becoming a Dad at 56

George Clooney Talks About Becoming a Dad at 56

George Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed their newborns, Ella and Alexander, back in July and he’s speaking about what it’s like being a father to twins.

“I just have to clean the barf off of my tux,” the 56-year-old actor told USA Today about attending the Venice Film Festival this week. “It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf. So it all works out.”

“Suddenly, you’re responsible for other people, which is terrifying,” George continued. He then gushed about his wife, saying, “She’s like an Olympic athlete. She’s doing so beautifully.”

“Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit, I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride,” George said.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney

