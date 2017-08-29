Gigi Hadid Dishes Advice to Young Models at IMG Event

Gigi Hadid gave some great advice to up-and-coming models!

The 22-year-old model was spotted as she headed out of her apartment on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

She was on her way to her modeling agency IMG’s headquarters for their Model Prep 10 event!

While there, Gigi took the mic to dish some advice about going to castings.

“Go in and whatever outfit inspires you that day, that’s going to bring so much energy to a casting itself,” Gigi explained.

Check out all that Gigi had to say in the video below…