Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 4:05 pm

Here's Why The Weeknd Cancelled His VMAs Appearance

Here's Why The Weeknd Cancelled His VMAs Appearance
  • The Weeknd was supposed to perform at the VMAs – here’s why he didn’t – TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape Of You” just broke a major record! – Just Jared Jr
  • Is KimYe upset about Taylor Swift‘s song? – DListed
  • David Hasselhoff is taking credit for Baywatch‘s overseas success – TooFab
  • The cast of So You Think You Can Dance just did something epic – Towleroad
  • Everything to know about Riverdale season two – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr