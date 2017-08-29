Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Expecting Their Third Child!

Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa are expecting their third child together!

The couple announced the news with a baby bump photo on social media.

“Literally ate the biggest burrito ever” Lisa, 30, captioned the selfie of her and her hubby, 31. See the announcement photo below if you missed it!

If you didn’t know, Jack and Lisa have been married since 2012, and have two daughters together: Andy Rose, 2, and Pearl Clementine, 5.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news! We can’t wait to find out the sex of the baby!