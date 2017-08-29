Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 2:25 pm

Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Expecting Their Third Child!

Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Expecting Their Third Child!

Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa are expecting their third child together!

The couple announced the news with a baby bump photo on social media.

“Literally ate the biggest burrito ever” Lisa, 30, captioned the selfie of her and her hubby, 31. See the announcement photo below if you missed it!

If you didn’t know, Jack and Lisa have been married since 2012, and have two daughters together: Andy Rose, 2, and Pearl Clementine, 5.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news! We can’t wait to find out the sex of the baby!

