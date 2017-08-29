James Franco Looks Buff After Laying Low This Summer!

James Franco appears to be one satisfied customer while heading out of Joan’s On Third with a smile on Tuesday (August 29) in Studio City, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor showed off his noticeably toned physique in a striped shirt while exiting the restaurant. This is the first sighting of him in over a month!

James recently opened up to GQ Australia about his breakdown last November, as well as overcoming an addiction to work.

“Being a workaholic means you’re addicted to something. And what’s underneath addiction? It’s about hiding from fear, from pain, it’s doing something to make yourself feel better. That’s exactly what I was doing and I had to really adjust my relationship to work. It’s really hard,” he said.