Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:16 pm

James Franco Looks Buff After Laying Low This Summer!

James Franco Looks Buff After Laying Low This Summer!

James Franco appears to be one satisfied customer while heading out of Joan’s On Third with a smile on Tuesday (August 29) in Studio City, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor showed off his noticeably toned physique in a striped shirt while exiting the restaurant. This is the first sighting of him in over a month!

James recently opened up to GQ Australia about his breakdown last November, as well as overcoming an addiction to work.

“Being a workaholic means you’re addicted to something. And what’s underneath addiction? It’s about hiding from fear, from pain, it’s doing something to make yourself feel better. That’s exactly what I was doing and I had to really adjust my relationship to work. It’s really hard,” he said.
james franco lunch 01
james franco lunch 02
james franco lunch 03
james franco lunch 04
james franco lunch 05

Credit: Phamous; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: James Franco

