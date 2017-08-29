Jared Leto Sends 'Thoughts and Prayers' To Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Jared Leto keeps it cool and casual in a t-shirt and a pair of sweats as he makes his way inside The Earth Bar on Monday (August 28) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was accompanied by his brother and bandmate Shannon as they grabbed açaí smoothies after taking a couple shots of wheat grass.

That same evening, Jared took to his Twitter to send his “thoughts and prayers” to Texas and the city of Houston to show solidarity for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“Thinking about you in Texas – a place close to our hearts and home to friends and family. Sending thoughts and prayers,” Jared tweeted.

In case you missed it, Jared hit the main stage at the MTV VMAs with his Thirty Seconds to Mars bandmates to perform their new single “Walk on Water.”