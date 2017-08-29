Top Stories
Tue, 29 August 2017 at 2:07 am

Jennifer Lawrence Brings Her Dog Along for a Taxi Ride!

Jennifer Lawrence Brings Her Dog Along for a Taxi Ride!

Jennifer Lawrence takes her pup Pippi Lawrence-Stocking with her everywhere!

The 27-year-old Passengers actress was spotted going for a stroll with her four-legged friend on Monday (August 28) in New York City’s Central Park.

She had Pippi on a leash before hailing a taxi and scooping her into her arms.

Jennifer kept it casual in a white tank top, cuffed black jeans, tan-colored suede shoes, and a black leather baseball cap, completing her look with a black and silver bag.

You can catch Jennifer in the horror flick Mother! (directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky) when it hits theaters on September 15, as well as the thriller Red Sparrow on March 2, 2018.

ICYMI, Jennifer recently made the list of 2017′s highest-earning actresses in Hollywood by Forbes.
