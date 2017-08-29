Jennifer Morrison Wears One-Shoulder Jumpsuit at 'Tulip Fever' NYC Screening

Jennifer Morrison poses for photos while attending a screening of the upcoming movie Tulip Fever on Tuesday (August 29) at the Dolby 88 Screening Room in New York City.

The 38-year-old former Once Upon a Time actress wore a one-shoulder jumpsuit with black heels.

Other stars that stepped out to check out the new film included Martha Stewart and Gossip Girl‘s Kelly Rutherford.

After leaving Once Upon a Time following season six, Jennifer has several films in the pipeline and we can’t wait to see what she does next!