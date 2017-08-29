Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 4:15 pm

Justin Bieber Runs Into Jared Leto at the Juice Bar!

Justin Bieber Runs Into Jared Leto at the Juice Bar!

Justin Bieber had an unexpected run in while getting a smoothie this morning!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted heading into Earth Bar on Tuesday morning (August 29) in Los Angeles.

Once inside, he bumped into friend Jared Leto, who was also grabbing a drink.

While Justin kept it casual in a tee and yellow shorts, Jared showed off his signature style in a tiger print tee, red sweats and slides with a pair of striped socks.

Justin and Jared reportedly had couple of juice shots before getting a smoothie to go.

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber runs into jared leto in juice bar 01
justin bieber runs into jared leto in juice bar 02
justin bieber runs into jared leto in juice bar 03
justin bieber runs into jared leto in juice bar 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jared Leto, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr