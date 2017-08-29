K-Pop Group BTS Announce First-Ever North American Album Pre-order

BTS are expanding their global A.R.M.Y. with their upcoming album, Love Yourself: “Her.”

The seven member “Not Today” troupe just announced that their forthcoming studio album will be made available for the first time in North America, exclusively via Amazon.com.

The album pre-order includes stickers, a poster, a 100-page photo book, a random photo card and a 20 page mini-book, and will also be made available on iTunes and Spotify.

Earlier in 2017, BTS made headlines for becoming the first K-Pop group to win a Billboard Music Award.

Love Yourself: “Her” will be released at 5 AM EST on September 18.