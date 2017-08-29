Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 - Every Model Walking the Runway!

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 1:32 pm

K-Pop Group BTS Announce First-Ever North American Album Pre-order

K-Pop Group BTS Announce First-Ever North American Album Pre-order

BTS are expanding their global A.R.M.Y. with their upcoming album, Love Yourself: “Her.”

The seven member “Not Today” troupe just announced that their forthcoming studio album will be made available for the first time in North America, exclusively via Amazon.com.

The album pre-order includes stickers, a poster, a 100-page photo book, a random photo card and a 20 page mini-book, and will also be made available on iTunes and Spotify.

Earlier in 2017, BTS made headlines for becoming the first K-Pop group to win a Billboard Music Award.

Love Yourself: “Her” will be released at 5 AM EST on September 18.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Ethan Miller; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr