Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 12:05 pm

The Kardashian/Jenner family has announced a massive $500,000 donation to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Once news spread that Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney were donating such a big amount, they confirmed the news on social media.

“.@KevinHart4real My daughters and I accept your challenge. We will be donating $500,000 to @redcross & @salvationarmyus today #houstonstrong…We have been watching the heartbreaking footage of the catastrophic flooding in Houston. Our hearts go out to the people of Texas,” Kris wrote on Twitter.

“My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy,” Kris continued. “Go to http://americanredcross.org  and http://helpsalvationarmy.org  to find out how you can help. We must all stand together in times of need!”

Photos: NBC
