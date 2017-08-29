Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

The Kardashian/Jenner family has announced a massive $500,000 donation to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Once news spread that Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney were donating such a big amount, they confirmed the news on social media.

“.@KevinHart4real My daughters and I accept your challenge. We will be donating $500,000 to @redcross & @salvationarmyus today #houstonstrong…We have been watching the heartbreaking footage of the catastrophic flooding in Houston. Our hearts go out to the people of Texas,” Kris wrote on Twitter.

“My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy,” Kris continued. “Go to http://americanredcross.org and http://helpsalvationarmy.org to find out how you can help. We must all stand together in times of need!”

