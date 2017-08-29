Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief
The Kardashian/Jenner family has announced a massive $500,000 donation to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Once news spread that Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney were donating such a big amount, they confirmed the news on social media.
“.@KevinHart4real My daughters and I accept your challenge. We will be donating $500,000 to @redcross & @salvationarmyus today #houstonstrong…We have been watching the heartbreaking footage of the catastrophic flooding in Houston. Our hearts go out to the people of Texas,” Kris wrote on Twitter.
“My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy,” Kris continued. “Go to http://americanredcross.org and http://helpsalvationarmy.org to find out how you can help. We must all stand together in times of need!”
.@KevinHart4real My daughters and I accept your challenge. We will be donating $500,000 to @redcross & @salvationarmyus today #houstonstrong https://t.co/cKyxk1ACeK
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 29, 2017
We have been watching the heartbreaking footage of the catastrophic flooding in Houston. Our hearts go out to the people of Texas.
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 29, 2017
Go to https://t.co/ZmolHVzjN8 and https://t.co/cNMqhT9NLu to find out how you can help. We must all stand together in times of need!
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 29, 2017
Click inside for more tweets from the Kardashians…
My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017
Houston we are praying for you!! ❤️
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017
Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017